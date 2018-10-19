Trust Hospital Extends Breast Cancer Campaign To Various Areas

The Trust Hospital is helping to create greater awareness on Breast Cancer prevention, early detection and treatment with its outreach breast screening and education campaigns in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions.

Since October 1, the team has visited Tema, Dansoman, Dome, Sakumuno and Osu in Greater Accra and Medie in the Eastern Region.

Ghana has dedicated October to raising awareness on the deadly disease, as the World marks Breast Cancer Day, on October 13.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Victoria Partey of the Trust Hospital at Osu, said last year, a total number of 1,042 people were screened, with 26 of them having suspicious cases.

However, three of them were diagnosed with breast cancer.

The interview was conducted at the sideline of one of the Campaigns at the headquarters of SSNIT, in Accra.

She advised women to patronise the free screening and education campaigns being hosted by many health facilities across the country.

Dr Partey said those who were diagnosed should seek early treatment to save their lives.

According to the African Cancer Organization, breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, with more than two million, being diagnosed of the disease annually.

Each year, it says, the disease kills 627,000, representing about 15% of all cancer deaths among women.

'In Ghana, majority of breast cancer patients report so late that in most cases treatment offered is ineffective and cure is often impossible,' it notes.

Breast cancer refers to abnormal growth of breast cells and can develop in any part of the breast tissue.

The disease may start as a tiny lump in the breast and if it is not treated by removing the lump, it may grow and spread to the whole breast.

Surgery, chemotherapy and radiation are usually the main forms of treatment in Ghana.