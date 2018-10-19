Teacher Rides Without License; Gets 3 Days Imprisonment

A thirty-seven-year-old teacher, who was caught riding a motorbike without a valid license has been sentenced to three days imprisonment with hard labour by the District Magistrate Court in Enchi.

The accused person, Stephen Boahen was also fined GH¢600.00 or in default 30 days imprisonment with hard labour.

He pleaded guilty on the charge and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the Court that, on September 3, 2018, Police Officers from the Enchi Division of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) carried out their usual motor checks at Mile 3 community located on the Enchi-Asankragwa Highway.

He said at about 0930 hours, the accused arrived at the check point riding a Boxer motorbike with registration number M-15-AS 1880.

According to Detective Agyare, when the officers on duty requested for Boahen's rider's license, he responded in the negative that he had none.

The prosecutor said the accused was therefore arrested and sent to the Enchi police station and the motorbike was seized.