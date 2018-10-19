In Memory of Maame Grace Afua Ofosuaa Henaku, 1940-2018)
Dalteparin and Tinzaparin, that was what the doctors who ripped open her guts and doctored her body till the soul could not inhabit it anymore left out of the surgical slashes that were supposed to fully restore her health; we also learn Aspirin, Bufferin, Tylenol and even Advil could just as well have done the trick… recklessly and callously exposed to excruciating pains, the old lady was left to bleed and die the painful death of a massive heart attack – Pulmonary Embolism, that was how flashy this criminal act of savagery was technically dressed, pointy heels and tips, euphemistically dressed to deaden the insufferable brain-pains of the bereaved; we are disconsolately aggrieved who were most beloved, but it is a pain we must bear with grace, fortitude and dignity; a fault which is really no single kinsman’s fault, a cross which we were each and every one of us bound and doomed to bear, we, witnesses of Maafio’s slow and painful death… her spirit and soul, though, are very much alive in us who carry her blood and genes, those whose blood-clots she carried in her birth-pouch for nine moons times thirty-suns, all eight of us – a lineage of soulmates and fellow travelers… Maafio, we, the living, might have miserably failed you, but rest assured, destiny has been known never to trip and fall – still, the living must bear the yoke of blame and defeat – 10/18/18
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Requiem for a Mother-in-Law Gone Too Soon (3)
Dalteparin
and Tinzaparin,
that was what
the doctors
who ripped open
her guts and
doctored her body
till the soul
could not inhabit it
anymore
left out of
the surgical slashes
that were supposed
to fully restore
her health;
we also learn
Aspirin,
Bufferin,
Tylenol
and even
Advil
could just as well
have done
the trick…
recklessly
and callously
exposed to
excruciating
pains,
the old lady
was left
to bleed
and die
the painful death
of a massive
heart attack –
Pulmonary
Embolism,
that was how
flashy this criminal
act of savagery
was technically
dressed,
pointy heels
and tips,
euphemistically
dressed
to deaden
the insufferable
brain-pains
of the bereaved;
we are
disconsolately
aggrieved
who were
most beloved,
but it is
a pain
we must bear
with grace,
fortitude
and
dignity;
a fault
which is really
no single
kinsman’s fault,
a cross
which we were
each and
every one
of us bound
and doomed
to bear,
we,
witnesses
of Maafio’s slow
and painful
death…
her spirit
and soul,
though,
are very much
alive in us
who carry
her blood
and genes,
those whose
blood-clots
she carried
in her birth-pouch
for nine moons
times thirty-suns,
all eight
of us –
a lineage
of soulmates
and fellow
travelers…
Maafio,
we,
the living,
might have
miserably
failed you,
but rest assured,
destiny
has been known
never to trip
and fall –
still,
the living
must bear
the yoke
of blame
and
defeat –
10/18/18
The author has authored 4230 publications on Modern Ghana.
Author's column: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana.
Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."