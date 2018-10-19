Requiem for a Mother-in-Law Gone Too Soon (3)

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., Ph.D. The author has authored 4230 publications on Modern Ghana.

Dalteparinand Tinzaparin,that was whatthe doctorswho ripped openher guts anddoctored her bodytill the soulcould not inhabit itanymoreleft out ofthe surgical slashesthat were supposedto fully restoreher health;we also learnAspirin,Bufferin,Tylenoland evenAdvilcould just as wellhave donethe trick…recklesslyand callouslyexposed toexcruciatingpains,the old ladywas leftto bleedand diethe painful deathof a massiveheart attack –PulmonaryEmbolism,that was howflashy this criminalact of savagerywas technicallydressed,pointy heelsand tips,euphemisticallydressedto deadenthe insufferablebrain-painsof the bereaved;we aredisconsolatelyaggrievedwho weremost beloved,but it isa painwe must bearwith grace,fortitudeanddignity;a faultwhich is reallyno singlekinsman’s fault,a crosswhich we wereeach andevery oneof us boundand doomedto bear,we,witnessesof Maafio’s slowand painfuldeath…her spiritand soul,though,are very muchalive in uswho carryher bloodand genes,those whoseblood-clotsshe carriedin her birth-pouchfor nine moonstimes thirty-suns,all eightof us –a lineageof soulmatesand fellowtravelers…Maafio,we,the living,might havemiserablyfailed you,but rest assured,destinyhas been knownnever to tripand fall –still,the livingmust bearthe yokeof blameanddefeat –10/18/18