Assin Sumnyame: Police Makes Arrests Following Robbery Attack On Fulani Herdsmen

Police in the Central Region have arrested four men believed to be behind a robbery attack at Assin Sumnyame Koduru, a suburb of Assin Adadientem in the Central Region.

Speaking to Citi News, Central Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong, said, “in the early hours of Friday at around 4:20 am, Police in Assin Fosu received a distress call that occupants of DAF Truck with registration number GR2977-16 have tied some herdsmen with rope at gun-point and with knives at Assin Sumnyame Koduru and have stolen their cattle and were moving towards Assin Andoe enroute to Cape Coast.”

According to the Police PRO, they went to Assin Andoe and met the DAF Truck with registration number GR 2977-16, which was moving to Cape Coast. She said the Truck was chased to Assin Manso snap check point, and the driver was signaled to stop but refused, and drove through the barricades mounted on the road.

“The truck was arrested at Assin Nkran with the help of Assin Darmang Police,” she added.

The occupants of the truck, Alhassan Abdulai 35 years, the driver from Ashaiman, Mohammed Haddi 25 years, from Ashaiman, Abu Ali 35 years, from Assin Foso, and Ali Yakubu 45 years, from Bajiawse, run into the bush but were chased by the Police and subsequently arrested.

“Two slaughter knives were found in the truck after their arrest together with 6 cattle” DSP Irene Oppong noted.

DSP Irene Oppong explained that the knives together with the Cattle would be kept at the Police station for evidential purpose.

In the meantime, the suspects have been detained pending further investigations.