Farmer, 53, Commits Suicide After He Was Caught Stealing Plantain

A 53-year-old farmer, Barsare Tawiah, has committed suicide by hanging himself in a cocoa farm in the Eastern region.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital by the Police.

According to a family source in Asiakwa, the deceased left home to harvest some crops in his farm but later, the family was informed by another farmer that he caught the deceased red-handed stealing his two bunches of plantain and that he demanded Ghc300 from the deceased when he returned home.

The humiliating information went viral in the community, unable to handle the shame, Tawiah left home to his cocoa farm to commit suicide on Wednesday.

The Station Officer at Asiakwa , Chief Inspector Osei Manu ,confirmed the incident , adding investigation is still ongoing.