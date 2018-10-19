Nkawkaw: Four Feared Dead In Accident

Four people are feared dead with several others injured in an accident involving a Sprinter bus with registration number AS-6454-14 and a Kia Bongo vehicle with registration number GS-15 23-16 at Nkawkaw in the Eastern region.

Eyewitnesses told Agoo Fm that the Sprinter bus was heading towards Kumasi from Accra while the Kia Bongo was traveling from Kumasi to Accra.

The incident occurred around 8:30pm at Cocoa Ase Chop Bar a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly.

The Kia Bongo was fully loaded with fresh Tilapia. In the car were the driver and his mate while the sprinter was loaded with about 30 passengers.