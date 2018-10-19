MTN Ghana Congratulates All Winners Of 2018 West Africa Media Excellence Awards

Accra, October 17, 2018 - MTN Ghana commends the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) for successfully organizing the second edition of the West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA) in Accra. MTN also congratulates all journalists from Ghana and other West African countries who were shortlisted and eventually emerged winners out of over 600 entries.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh in his remarks admonished journalists to reach for excellence. He said, “We from MTN urge the media to ensure that they strive towards mastering journalism excellence by combining speed, accuracy and engaging skills.”

He said, “this seems like a daunting task but certainly You CAN. MTN is pleased to be associated with the event that recognizes journalists because the two organizations have equal stake in communications.”

“You have the skills for creating content, MTN has the devices and platforms for delivering it to your audiences, but you must also apply the values of professionalism, leadership and excellence to deliver the best. As the enabler with a total commitment to support innovation and digitalization in the media space, MTN continues to sponsor and partner likeminded organizations to ensure that everyone truly derives the benefits of today’s connected world, he added.

MTN was one of the lead sponsors of the West Africa Media Excellence Awards.

The MFWA received over 600 entries of outstanding stories in various categories from over 12 countries in West Africa. The entries were received from over 150 media houses across the sub-region. Categories from the awards included, Telecoms & ICT Reporting, Health, Anti-corruption, Investigative, Oil and Gas, ECOWAS and Regional Integration reporting.

The WAMECA Awards seeks to improve media professionalism and strengthen the media as allies for development in all sectors.

