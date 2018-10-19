Inflation For September Dropped To 9.8%

The year-on-year inflation rate for September dropped to 9.8%, down by 0.1% from the 9.9% recorded in August 2018.

However, this rate has been measured without the revised economic rebasing figures.

According to the Ghana Statistical Services, this rate of inflation for September 2018 is the percentage change in the Consumer Price Index over the twelve-month period, from September 2017 to September 2018.

The monthly change rate for September 2018 was 0.0 per cent compared to 0.0 per cent recorded for August 2018.

The price drivers for September 2018 were mainly due to a fall in the rates of inflation for the Education group (1.0%), Clothing and Footwear group (0.9%) among others.

“In any month, the combinations of factors such as government policy, season, exchange rate, interest rate, etc. may influence the rate of inflation.

The prices of some items will rise while the prices of some other items will fall. The overall rate of inflation will rise if the rise in the prices of items is more than the fall in the prices of items and vice versa” a statement from GSS said.

Regional breakdown

At the regional level, the year-on-year inflation rate ranged from 8.4 per cent in the Upper East region to 11.9 per cent in the Upper West region.

Five regions (Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Western, Northern and Ashanti) recorded inflation rates above the national average rate and Eastern region recorded the same inflation rate as the national average of 9.8 per cent.