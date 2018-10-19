EC Sets Up Committee To Implement ROPAA

Jean Mensah, EC Boss

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to set up a committee made up of representatives of registered Political Parties and Civil Society Organizations for the implementation of the Representation of the People Amendment Act (ROPAA.

In a statement signed by the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensah, the working group would undertake nationwide consultations with other relevant parties with the task of defining the modalities, scope and timelines for the implementation of ROPAA.

This was reached during an Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Thursday, October 18, 2018, attended by all the registered political parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), representatives from dome Donor Agencies and selected Civil Society Organizations.

The EC also set 25th – 31st October 2018 for the exhibition for the Provisional Voters Register (PVR) at all the polling stations of the carved out areas for the referendum, which is scheduled for December 27, 2018.

“The exhibition will start 7:00 am and end at 6 pm each day, including Saturdays and Sundays’ it added.

“The second phase of the Limited Voters Registration and the planned Continuous Voters Registration at all the District Offices of the Commission has been deferred to next year. The modalities and the times would be announced after the Commission has consulted with the political parties, as required by law” it concluded.

[Thursday October 18, 2018]

DECISIONS OF THE INTER·PARTY COMMITTEE (lPAC) MEETING

The EC convened a meeting under the umbrella of the INTER-PARTYADVISORY COMMITIEE (IPAC), at the IPAC Conference Room of the Commission on Thursday, 18th October 2018.

All registered political parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) were each represented by three (3) representatives.

Also, in attendance were representations from some Donor Agencies and selected Civil Society Organisations.

The Chairperson of the Commission used the occasion to outline the vision and the operational activities of the Commission for the rest of the year. She also encouraged the stakeholders to bring their concerns and suggestions to the Commission for the timely resolution of same, as this will engender cooperation and harmony among all the stakeholders.

It is, therefore, the wish of the Commission to inform the stakeholders, interested persons and the general public of the key decisions which were made and adopted by the Commission at the meeting to enhance the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.

The second phase of the Limited Voters Registration and the planned

Continuous Voters Registration at all the District Offices of the Commission has been deferred to next year. The modalities and the times would be announced after the Commission has consulted with the political parties,as required by law.

2. There would be the Exhibition of the 2016 and 2018 Provisional Voters Register (PVR), from the 25th- 31st October 2018 at all the polling stations of the carved out areas for the referendum. The exhibition will start at 7:00 am and end at 6:00 pm on each day, including Saturdays and Sundays.

3. The Commission would set up the Representation of the People

Amendment Act (ROPAA) WORKING GROUP, which would be made up of representatives of registered Political Parties and Civil Society

Organisations. The working group would undertake nationwide

consultations with other relevant parties. The working group would be

tasked with the responsibility of defining the modalities, scope and timelines for the implementation of ROPAA.

Jean Mensah

(Chairperson, EC)