Agbenyo Justifies Why He Is Suitable For NDC Communications

The National Communications Officer aspirant of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fred Agbenyo, believes that for the party to win the 2020 polls it will need formidable national executives who will work with party structures.

The NDC has slated November 3 for the election of various national executive officers to take over the administration of the party into the 2020 elections.

Already, the party has commissioned various planning committees in preparation towards its upcoming national congress.

But Fred Agbenyo, who has been campaigning for the National Communication Officer position told Citi News he is the mature candidate to handle the communication of the NDC.

“I have always maintained that the National position I have taken is not about speaking on radio or television but strictly a leadership position. It's purely a managerial position and you need someone with the requisite experience and maturity.”

“One of the things I hear them say repeatedly is that much as in the same way they will not sit down to win an election for someone to impose leaders on them is the same way they will also make sure they reward people who have served the party”, he said.

I will strengthen communication structure – Sammi Gyamfi

Meanwhile, Agbenyo's competitor, Sammi Gyamfi, has said he is in the race to solidify what he called the party's weak communication structure.

According to the private legal practitioner, he has all it takes to enable the NDC to have an effective communication team.