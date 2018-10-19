Merck Foundation Launches Song “Life Is Bigger” To Break The Stigma Around Infertility In Africa And Beyond

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has launched a song dubbed “Life is Bigger” in its efforts to break the stigma around infertility in Africa and in all parts of world.

The song written and sung by Tom Close, a doctor and singer from Rwanda forms part of the foundations ‘More than a Mother’ community awareness campaign, which seeks to raise awareness about the fact that women are more that mothers and men too can be a cause of infertility.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than a Mother that the song Life is bigger communicates an important message to the society that not only women but men too can be the cause of infertility.

The song according to her also speaks about the stigma attached to infertility and articulates that life is bigger than having children.

Dr. Kelej explained that the song delivers Merck Foundation’s key message that a woman is more than a mother and men are more than just fathers.

“I had too much fun working on this beautiful song “Life is Bigger” with a promising singer and songwriter from Rwanda, who is also a doctor. The song addresses infertility stigma with the aim of raising awareness about male infertility and sensitizing the community that ‘Men Too’ can suffer infertility not only women, this song further calls on every husband to share the journey of infertility treatment with his wife” she said.

Merck Foundation has been working at all levels to bring in a cultural shift in the African society and has been advocating for the women who aren’t able to bear children against the discrimination, isolation and violence.

Dr. Kelej believed that art has the capacity and influence to make the problem felt by the society, stimulates emotions and lead to engagement and action add significant value to influence the culture change we are advocating.

Merck ‘More Than a Mother’ campaign

Merck more than a Mother” launched in 2015, is a program of the Merck Foundation, the foundation drives many of our initiatives and programs in the area of build health care and research capacity and improves access to equitable healthcare solutions.

In many cultures, childless women suffer discrimination, stigma, and ostracism. Their inability to have children results in great isolation, disinheritance, and assaults. “Merck More Than a Mother” empowers such women through the access to information, health, change of mindsets and economic empowerment.

Merck Foundation provided for more than 50 candidates, three months to six months clinical and practical training for fertility specialists and embryologists in more than 29 countries across Africa and Asia such as: Chad, Niger, Central African Republic, Cote D’Ivoire , Ghana, Ethiopia , Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania , Zambia , Nigeria, Benin, Mali, Burkina Fuso, Senegal, Guinea Conakry, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Cameron, Rwanda, Botswana, DR Congo , Congo Brazzaville, Gambia , Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Merck Foundation is making history in many African countries where they never had fertility specialists or specialized fertility clinics before ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ intervention, to train the first fertility specialists such as; in Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Niger, Chad, and Guinea.

Merck Foundation plan supported the establishment of the first public IVF centers in Ethiopia and Uganda through providing the clinical and practical training necessary for their staff. Merck Foundation also plans to support the establishment of the first public IVF in Tanzania soon.