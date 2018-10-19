Two Institutions Get Support From Ghana Gas Company

The Ghana Gas Company has donated a cheque totalling GH¢100,000.00 to the Childhood Cancer Unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Accra Psychiatric Hospital to help with their administration.

The Childhood Cancer Unit received GH¢60,000.00 to support children on dialysis and other cancer related operations while the Accra Psychiatric Hospital received GH¢40,000.00 to assist in its rehabilitation.

Professor Ebenezer Badoe, the Head of the Child Health Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, received the cheque on behalf of the Unit, while Dr Pinaman Appau, the Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, received on its behalf.

Dr Ben Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company, said the Company was moved by the peculiar challenges facing the two institutions, hence their decision to support them to take part of their burden off.

He said the donation was a seed that they sowed to establish relationship with the two facilities.

'This is our modest contribution but we do hope it will continue to be part of our Corporate Social Responsibility,' Dr Asante said.

'This is also to tell them how we appreciate their sacrifices in giving care to their patients.'

Prof. Badoe expressed gratitude for the gesture, which, he said, would facilitate treatment as well as relief to the parents of the children.

Dr Appau, on her part, said Authorities of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital had been trying hard to renovate the facility, which had not seen any major rehabilitation since 1906, when the Hospital was established, and commended the National Gas Company for the assistance.

She said the facility had infrastructure challenges, especially the wards, sewerage system as well as medication and appealed to corporate institutions to go to their aid to provide quality healthcare to the public.