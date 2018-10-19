Nurses And Midwives Take Fire-fighting Training

A total of 120 staff of the Ghana Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) in addition to scores of National Service Personnel have undergone a day's fire training exercise as part of measures to equip them on some fire safety measures.

The training was facilitated by personnel from the Legon Station Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), in Accra and covered the theory and practical rudiments of fighting fire.

Speaking on the rational for the exercise, Mr Felix Nyonte, the Registrar N&MC explained that the training was to equip Staff with the basic fire prevention methods especially at the work place and fire outbreaks could be prevented with adequate training.

Mr Nyonte praised the facilitators for the practical way they educated the Staff and requested the GNFS to regularly make such training programmes available for staff, to secure life and property.

The Divisional Officer One (DO1) Madam Harriet Anyeley Nunoo, District Fire Officer of the University of Ghana Fire Station, Legon, advised that every home and workplace should have an appropriate fire extinguisher.

She said that the extinguisher could be used at the initial stages of fire to avoid escalation and subsequent damage to lives and property.

DO1 Nunoo explained that although an extinguisher may be seen as expensive, it was a good investment considering the cost of damage caused by fire outbreak.

Other officials of the GNFS also advised Staff to avoid overloading their main sockets and extension boards as that could cause overheating and subsequently trigger a fire outbreak, adding that although extension boards may have spaces to plug in enough appliances, it was not always safe to do so.

Staff of the Council who took part in the training expressed gratitude to the authorities of the Fire Service and Management of the Council for providing the training programme.

They noted that it was important everyone remained vigilant to ensure that their emergency exits were clear of any obstruction at all times for a safe and quick evacuation in case of any emergency.