Fire Ravaged Christ Legacy Academy

About 50 students were evacuated after a building which houses the Christ Legacy Academy, a warehouse and a church caught fire on Thursday afternoon.

The building, located at Asafo-Abinkyi in Kumasi went up in flames at about 2 pm on Thursday.

Passers-by and other commuters had to break into windows of the building to rescue the kids.Teachers of the school assisted the rescuers to move the kids to a safe place for their parents to take them away.

It took fire officers hours to bring the situation under control after leaked holes, and a shortage of water from the initial two fire tenders slowed the operation.

Additional fire tenders were called in to assist the helpless fire officers who initially responded to the emergency.

Although the cause of the fire is not yet known, fire officials say investigations have begun into it.

Some journalists were assaulted and their gadgets destroyed by members of the Christ Cosmopolitan

Incorporated Church for capturing the incident.

Four arrested

Meanwhile, some, four members of the Christ Cosmopolitan Incorporated Church have been arrested by Police at Asokwa in Kumasi for alleged assault.

The four; including the head pastor of the church, Pastor Obed Obeng were picked up by police after they allegedly damaged a camera belonging to the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

The suspects were said to have prevented a cameraman from the Ghana Television from taking footage of the incident.

One other journalist from the Multimedia Company Limited also had the screen of his phone smashed at the scene.