53 minutes ago

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh - pulse.com.gh
Coastal Development Authority Gets New CEO

President Akufo Addo has appointed Jerry Ahmed Shaib as the Chief Executive of the Coastal Development Authority.

This is pursuant to Section 3(1) of the Coastal Development Authority Act, 2017 (Act 961).

His appointment will require confirmation from the governing Board of the Authority in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

His appointment comes after the resignation of the former Chief Executive, Samuel Attah-Mensah, who resigned few months after the official inauguration of the Governing Board.

Before he was appointed, Mr Shaib, was the Deputy CEO of the Coastal Development Authority.

He was also the New Patriotic Party's 2016 Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma South where he lost to NDC's Alfred Oko Vanderpuije.

He is a lawyer by profession.
Jerry Ahmed Shaibu holds a BA, LLB and MPhil degrees with a considerable number of years of practice as a lawyer.

His appointment takes immediate effect.

