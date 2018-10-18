Sekou Nkrumah dumps Mahama, endorses Goosie Tanoh for 2020

The campaign of National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Augustus Goosie Tanoh has received a massive boost with endorsement of the son of the first president of Ghana and African liberation icon Kwame Nkrumah, Sekou Nkrumah.

Ahead of the Opposition NDC presidential primaries elections, Sekou Nkrumah argued Mr. Goosie Tanoh a former special assistant to former president Jerry John Rawlings is a smart well-prepared candidate who can defeat the "elitist" Akufo-Addo government and put the interest of ordinary Ghanaian back to work.

Mr. Goosie Tanoh a PNDC capo is facing stiff competition from 11 other opponents including immediate past Ghana's president, John Dramani Mahama who wants to be president of Ghana again after he had spent four years in office as elected president.

Mr. Sekou Nkrumah in a Facebook post described Mr. Goosie Tanoh as a more seious candidate poised to lead the NDC into the 2020 polls.

He called on members of the NDC party to rally behind Mr. Goosie Tanoh whom he said is a "good leader".

Sekou Nkrumah wrote" with people like Goosie in NDC i still hope that one day the party will provide a good leadership that will move Ghana forward".

So far these are the people who have declared their intentions to contest in the party's upcoming presidential primaries; former President John Mahama, former Minister of Trade and Industries Ekow Spio-Garbrah, former Greater Accra Regional Minister Prof Joshua Alabi, former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority Sylvester Mensah, former Central Regional Minister Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, former aide to Mr Rawlings Goosie Tanoh, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, legal practitioner Elikplim Agbemava, businessman Nurudeen Iddrisu, Handyman Stephen Atubiga and former KMA Mayor, Kojo Bonsu.

Source: Emmanuel Coffie