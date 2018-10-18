Your 1.5 Million Job Loses Research Is Bogus – NPP Group Chides CSS

Action Patriots for Justice, (APJ) has described the recent research released and published by the Centre for Socioeconomic studies, (CSS) that over One million people have lost their jobs since 2017, as baseless and ill motivated.

17 th October 2018

CSS RESEARCH IS BOGUS AND FACTUALLY INACCURATE, APJ REACTS.

RE: OVER ONE MILLION GHANAIANS HAVE LOST THEIR JOBS SINCE 2017----- CSS

It is said that "a cockroach cannot win its case in the court of the chickens" and again, you can play politics and twist facts to suit your interest and purpose, but reality and evidence on the ground will expose you.

Action Patriots For Justice, (APJ) finds the recent research released and published by a questionable group, calling itself; Centre for Socioeconomic studies, (CSS) maliciously claiming in their report that, over a million people have lost their jobs since 2017, as baseless and ill motivated.

The evidence on the ground does not support their claim and easily gives them away in this porous and shoddy research.

The current administration led by his Excellency, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is undoubtedly, one of the best governments ever witnessed in the history of this country when it comes to creating jobs for the people.

FOR THE RECORDS:

The NPP government took over almost a collapsed economy where businesses and banks have suffered badly and were wobbling in clutches to survive, but with prudent economic measures put in place by the NPP government, every facet of the economy is experiencing a positive turn around, pointing to the right direction in less than two years.

Dr. Bawumia predicted the collapse of about six or so banks in 2015, due to what he described as, " the reckless management of the economy by the erstwhile Mahama led NDC government.

Infact, he emphasized that, the NDC is running the economy with propaganda which is dangerous for this country, but the NDC's babies with sharp teeth descended heavily on Dr, Bawumia and took him to the cleaners, but it came to passed.

These banks had already collapsed before NPP came into office and in other to restore confidence into the banking sector, a whopping 5.6 billion ghc or more, was injected into these banks, amalgamated them into one consolidated bank, whilst depositors have their monies intact.

Admittedly, the amalgamation of these banks, will certainly coursed the dismissal of some of the workers, but one will also ask that, Is it not proper to sacrifice these few staffs of the banks for the millions of Ghanaians who could have lost their capital and died as a result?

Wisdom will tell you that, the Akufo Addo--- Bawumia led government did the right thing and did it diligently under the circumstance

CSS did not tell Ghanaians the course of these collapsed banks resulting in these unfortunate job losses but rather, chose to blame the NPP government who have worked hard to control and saved the situation.

NPP accidentally inherited many liabilities than assets from the NDC, and APJ thinks that, this research smacks of hypocrisy, selective judgement and disingenuous on the part of CSS to come out with such a politically sponsored and half baked research.

We say without regret and commend the Akufo Addo government for such a bold and laudable decision in placing a temporal ban on the dangerous activities in the mining sector, until proper regulations and laws are put in place to direct, monitor and guide their activities.

Is there not a prof to show that, indeed, government has achieved its intended purpose by sanitizing the system and prevented our water bodies and lands from further exposure to danger?

We see no reason why CSS will intentionally blame the government of the day, for job losses in this regard.

When a research is influenced and conducted with malice intent and propaganda, the reality will once again expose you.

Erratic power supply, popularly known in our local parlance as "DUMSOR" bedevilled our country, Ghana, in the erstwhile Mahama led NDC government, for years which forced many companies to fold up or cut down production which resulted in massive and unprecedented job losses in this country and CSS says it's whose fault?

Comparing apples with oranges is indeed a weak and a lazy exercise.

The Akufo Addo---Bawumia led NPP government, through YEA, NABCO, Youth in Afforestation , Planting For Food and Jobs, Planting For Export and rural development, have created thousands of jobs and still counting in less than two years.

One district one Factory policy has also taken of, in some parts of the country to also give jobs to the people.

APJ wants to find out, if CSS is reporting from the present day, Akufo Addo--- Bawuma's Ghana or deliberately pissing in from Utopia?

We Challenge CSS to come again, and give us specifics as to how one million job losses have been recorded since 2017 and why NPP is the course.

APJ as a pro NPP pressure group believes that, government has done significantly well in job creation within this shortest possible time, but we will still urge government to speed up in this regard, because, unemployment in Ghana is a serious issue that ought to be tackled with all seriousness it deserves because, it has a bad negative effect and serious consequences on the nation.

The hope we have as youths in this country is that, the Nana Addo----Bawumia led government, have demonstrated in less than two years as a supper competent government, ready to make Ghana work again

The optimist will always see opportunity in every danger but to the pessimist, nothing good will ever come from Nazareth.

Constructive criticism is always healthy for any developing country and in as much as democracy allows diverse opinions, does not mean anybody can intentionally and needlessly paint Ghana "black" to the outside world or raise an unnecessary alarm where nothing alarming is happening.

As a matter of fact, the interest of Ghana must be supreme and protected by all.

#Ghana will work again to put its saboteurs to shame

Long Live Ghana!!!

Long Live NPP!!!

Long Live APJ!!!

