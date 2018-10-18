Techiman North DCE Laments Over Soaring Chieftaincy Disputes In Brong Ahafo

Hon Peter Mensah, Techiman North District Chief Executive

The Techiman North District Chief Executive Mr. Peter Mensah that chieftaincy disputes have become the number one issue that threaten peace and security in the region and should be nipped in the bud immediately to improve investors’ confidence in the food basked in the county.

Hon Peter Mensah, therefore, charged the Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) and the Regional House of Chiefs to find a lasting solution to the numerous protracted disputes, which often degenerate into violent clashes.

"This situation is making things difficult to attract the right investors to the region and unless these disputes are immediately settled, the region would have itself to blame in the near future," he added.

Speaking to OTECNEWS in an interview, Hon Peter Mensah noted that sustained development could only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity. "These disputes are seriously retarding development and the RCC should find a way to collaborate with the House of Chiefs to resolve them".

He asked citizens in the region to build positive image about themselves in all spheres of life in the country.

The Techiman North DCE urged the district security committees to meet regularly to assess the security situation and report potential conflicts to the RCC for action.

One shot dead, 15 injured, as two towns clash

One person has been shot dead with 15 others injured from gunshots as some irate youth of two neighbouring towns, Drobo and Japekrom in the Brong Ahafo Region, clashed.

The deceased, a native of Japekrom, was among several people that led the townsfolk, including chiefs, to mark the Munufie Festival when the shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon.

The Public Relations Officer of the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, confirmed the incident to OTECNEWS on Thursday, 18 October 2018.

Meanwhile, the police command has deployed more men to the area to restore peace.

Five sustain gunshot wounds at Tuobodom

At least five people, including three minors, last Wednesday evening sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds when about nine armed young men opened fire on a group of people who were returning from a yam festival at the Tuobodom community in the Techiman North District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

They were shot at Adantasi, a suburb of Tuobodom.

The victims are Kwesi Gyan, 10; Emmanuel Annor, 11; Mabel Amoyaw, 19; Elliah Drowaa, 13, and Nana Kwame, 20.

They were rushed to the Holy Family Hospital at Techiman where they are currently receiving treatment.

Nana Kwame was able to report the unfortunate incident to the police at Tuobodom, leading to the arrest of the nine suspects.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, said the victim reported that they were returning from a yam festival at Tuobodom when the armed young people believed to hail from Krontia, part of the Tuobodom township, led by Bedie and Collins, shot at the group without any provocation, injuring some of them.

Arrest

Chief Inspector Oppong told the Daily Graphic that a joint police and military patrol team deployed to ensure law and order arrested the nine suspects.

According to him, the suspects were currently in police custody assisting the command investigation team.

The suspects are Yaw Asiedu, 25; Effah Kwaku, 24; Alex Kwesi, 25; Ameyaw Forson, 25; Emmanuel Nana Yaw Fosu, 23; Kwabena Ampaw, 32; Clement Domfe, 18; Stephen Amono, 49, and Kwesi Fosu, 20.

He said the command had strengthened the joint police and military patrol team at the area to restore peace.

Creation of New Region: Resolve Chieftaincy Issues In Brong Ahafo

The Chairman of the Commission of Inquiry overseeing the proposed creation of the new regions, Justice Stephen Allan Brobbey, has called for the resolution of chieftaincy disputes which in his view have the potential to impede the creation of new regions.

He urged chiefs in areas where the regions are to be created to endeavour to resolve the various chieftaincy disputes and land litigation.

He also urged the public to bury their political differences and embark on vigorous campaigns to be able to meet the constitutional voting requirements for the exercise.

Mr Brobbey, who is a retired Supreme Court Judge, gave the advice during a public hearing on the creation of the Bono East Region at Nkoranza in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

He told the people that the Commission would have nothing to do if the people fail to obtain the 50 percent votes and the 80 percent voter turnouts during the referendum as required by the constitution.