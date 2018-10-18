UNICEF, UDS Tackles Poverty And Inequality

The Ghana Inclusive Development Research Network (GIDRN), formed by UNICEF and University of Development Studies (UDS) has supported research initiatives towards poverty alleviation and inclusive development in Ghana.

According to the network, inequality is now at its highest level in Ghana with empirical evidence indicating a widening gap between the poor and the rich.

On this background, the network provided small financial grants, technical support, mentoring and policy engagement and networking opportunities for 10 finalist Ghanaian research teams who proposed successful research projects in line with the defined research areas.

Findings from the research team were presented at stakeholder conference in Accra on key thematic areas such as inequity, poverty, child poverty and social protection.

The network believes that findings from the pool of researchers can be used to inform national debate on the gap between the rich and the poor and provide a platform on which to connect journalists to researchers.

Speaking to ModernGhana on the sidelines of the conference, the Senior Research Fellow of the University for Development Studies, Dr. Mamudu A. Akudugu said inclusive development ensures that every Ghanaian gets the fair share of the development proceeds irrespective of the location, political, social and religious status.

He noted that the aim of the initiative is to ensure equity in the distribution of the benefits of development across the entire country.

“The gap between the rich and poor is widening, north south divide is widening and therefore remains a concern for us to be worried. We cannot be doing things the same way and expect good outcomes. So we need a paradigm shift from the way we do our things by ensuring that all stakeholders are working together with the uptakers or end users of the research. Knowledge produced and not used is not knowledge and until we begin to use them we won’t get the best results,” Dr. Mamudu stated.

He emphasized that the intention of the network is to target strategic government institutions and MMDAs with policy briefs which contains findings and recommendations on inclusive development.

The Director of the Institute of International Research and Consultancy Services (IIRACS), Dr. Edward Salifu Mahama noted that the idea of supporting different research teams is to provide a deeper understanding of the issue from different perspectives and find lasting ways to tackle inequality, poverty and social protection among Ghanaians.