NPP Bank Policies Are Too 'Wicked'--NDC Aspirant

Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu, a presidential hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is intentionally killing business in the country because of vindictiveness.

According to him, the NPP government has targeted businesses believed to be owned by members of the opposition NDC out of hatred.

"We saw banks collapse under NPP because there is vindictiveness. There is hatred for the opposition...Once you are not part of them, they attack you and destroy your business," he said.

Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu who spoke to the Daily Graphic stated that Ghana won't progress if government continues to kill local business.

"We can't progress as a nation...We can't be destructive. We don't believe in ourselves," he said, adding that "they [NPP] are attacking everybody."

He said he will change the system by empowering local businesses if elected flagbearer to lead the NDC and subsequently win the presidential race in 2020 adding that his government will not discriminate against any business no matter the political colour.

"I am coming to ensure that the indigenous Ghanaian businesses and banks are empowered to create jobs," he stressed. NDC race

Explaining his decision to contest the presidential race of the NDC, the 43-year-old consummate banker with knowledge and expertise in the oil industry, insists he remains the most viable alternative for the party in the 2020 elections.

He said it is about to empower the youth to lead the development agenda of the country.

Nurideen Iddrisu said there is the growing disillusionment in the Ghanaian youth following years of broken promises by their leaders. He has seen at first hand the poverty in the Upper West, Accra and many parts of the country and has also experienced the bottlenecks many businessmen face in an attempt to make good money.

Alhaji Nurideen will be contesting against former President John Mahama; Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister of Trade and Industries; Sylvester Mensah; a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Joshua Alabi; a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) and Alban Bagbin, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament,

Others are George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South; Stephen Atubiga, a member of NDC's communications team; Elikplim Agbemava, a legal practitioner; David Dotse Kwame Kuwadah, Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi and Goosie Tanoh.