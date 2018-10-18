Coalition Of Unemployed Newly Trained Teachers Calls On President Akufo-Addo 

The above named group consist of Newly Trained teachers who have completed various public Colleges of Education across the country and are yet to be employed by the Ghana Education Service.

We are calling on the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, through the media and the general public to come to our aid to see to it that unemployed newly trained teachers are posted to the field of work with immediate effect.

This is the first time postings of newly trained teachers from colleges of education have delayed, and it is sad to note that the 2018/2019 academic year of Basic Schools has already begun as sixteen thousand (16000) Newly Trained teachers continue to stay at home since July, 2018.

We are calling on all stakeholders to collaborate and post newly trained teachers to render their services to the nation.

We hope President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will consider our plea by ensuring that the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service do needful by employing all Newly trained teachers in the country.

Thank you.

..Signd..

Peter Anderson

Leader

Horlali Agbedanu

Secretary