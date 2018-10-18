Attack In B/A: Chief, 3 Others Killed

The death toll following Wednesday’s attack on some youth of Japekrom in the Brong Ahafo Region, has risen to four.

The deceased persons, which include the youth chief (Mmrantehene) of Japekrom were returning from Drobo where they had performed traditional rites as part of activities to observe the ‘Munumkum’ festival.

According to Joy News’ correspondent Precious Semevor, the deceased all of whom hail from Japekrom, were shot on their return to Japekrom after performing the rites in Drobo.

The two neighboring towns have a long standing chieftaincy and land disputes which continue to spark rivalry between them.

Their relations worsened in the year 2000, after the Sunyani High Court ruled that the matter be referred to the Stool Lands Boundary Demarcation Committee, which is the body empowered with jurisdiction over the matter.

The chief and people of Japekrom regarded the High Court’s decision as a victory and jubilated in the town, a situation which nearly led to a clash between the two towns just after the ruling.

Public Relations Officer for the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, told Joy News no arrest has been made so far.

“The police cannot arrest discriminatorily and thus have begun investigations into the matter,” he explained.

He said the command has deployed more personnel to the area to forestall reoccurrence as they investigate to arrest the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Joy News has learnt that that youth of Japekrom are said to be massing for a possible revenge attack on Drobo, despite appeals from their chief for calm.