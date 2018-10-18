Police Cage Kidnapper

The missing girl after she had been found

A MAN, who is believed to be in his early 30s, is firmly in the grips of the Asokwa Police for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old girl at Esereso.

The suspect had successfully dumped the young girl inside a gutter at Kronom on Tuesday dawn without anybody noticing him.

However, luck eluded him as someone who claimed to have seen him kidnapping the girl on Sunday recognized him and blew the alarm for his arrest on Tuesday.

His arrest came few hours after young Samuella Tinewaa Takyi had been found and reunited with his father, Obibinii Takyi, an NPP communicator in Kumasi.

In a chat with DAILY GUIDE, Obibinii Takyi said he had been in mournful mood following the kidnapping of her daughter at Esereso on Sunday.

On Monday morning, he said, one 'Big Akwess', a staff of Thunder TV, informed him that his missing girl had been found at Kronom in the Suame Municipality.

He disclosed that he rushed to the Kronom Police Station, and he was overjoyed to see his missing daughter, who was also in a good physical state.

Obibinii Takyi revealed that the police informed him that a certain lady at Kronom said she heard a young girl crying behind her window on Tuesday morning.

The lady and her husband rushed outside and they spotted a three-year-old girl sitting inside a big gutter and shedding tears.

The missing child was then brought to the police station by the woman and her husband. The police also announced that a missing child was in their possession.

Obibinii Takyi said he and his friends were on their way to express their gratitude to the woman who found the child “and one of my friends saw the kidnapper”.

He asserted that the alleged kidnapper instantly confessed that he was drunk on Sunday and so the alcohol influenced him to take the young girl away.

According to him, he and his friends then hauled the suspect to the Asokwa Police, where he had since been caged to assist in investigations.

It would be recalled that Samuella Tinewaa was kidnapped by an unknown man, who was said to have lured the innocent girl with a toffee at Esereso on Sunday.

Obibinii Takyi said the police had issued a medial form for the three year-old-girl to be taken to hospital for a thorough medical checkup.

He expressed thanks to the people of Kumasi, especially NPP members, for their support during that challenging moments when his daughter was kidnapped.