Re: Politicians From The North Are ‘Greedy, Selfish’; They Don't Lift Anyone Up! - Kennedy Agyapong

Our attention has been drawn to yet another sloppy comment from the honorable member of Parliament for Assin south- Hon Kennedy Agyapong few days ago. His comments, sad and pathetic to repeat, are laced with lies and impure ethnocentric sensations.

Mr Kennedy, typical of him in taking delight to spewing untruth information at the least opportunity, extended his erratic behaviour to the good people of Bole/Bamboi constituency few days ago and churned out several lies about us.

He talked about paying the fees of a certain "ghost" law student operating an NGO in Bole; our investigations however, revealed there is no such law student from Bole, attending GIMPA as he put out.

The fact is; owing to the effort of the member of Parliament for Bole/Bamboi constituency, Hon Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, is placing on education, most tertiary students are supported hence such an environment as described by Ken will not even exist for he, Kenedy Agyepong to take advantage of. Hon Alhaji Yusif Sulemana has so far supported 57 tertiary students with his common fund and salary (to pay their fees). This amount is totalling about 63,500 Ghana cedis.

His benevolence never ended there: this year again over 50 tertiary students have applied for support from the member of Parliament and this has been approved by the MP, pending approval and disbursement by the District chief executive of Bole, Madam Veronica Alele Hermen.

We want to state emphatically and equivocally, no such law student came to the MP for assistance and was turned down. Perhaps Mr Kennedy meant a different constituency and not that of Bole/Bamboi.

Mr Kennedy again told a wicked lie regarding the stature of Bole Hospital.

He said "patients sleep on plywood for treatment" Bole Hospital is one of the district hospitals with the largest bed capacity in the northern region.

It's on record that the hospital has a 132 bed capacity and on the average within a year 43% is only used. The hospital is not even able to use 50% of their bed capacity in a year.

Former first lady, Lordina Mahama in 2014 donated 30 hospital beds with a number of laboratory equipment to the Bole district hospital.

We expect Mr Kennedy Agyapong to do due diligent and a proper checking of facts before he embarks on his usual daily rant.

Enough of the boasting and shoulder raising from Mr Kennedy. What has he, Kennedy done for northerners that a northern brother or sister hasn't done for his/her kinsmen?

An apology to the people of Bole would have been better but asking Mr Kennedy to apologize for saying something which isn't true is like waiting on a prostitute to get pregnant.

....Signed....

R A Jalilu

Communication officer

NDC Bole/Bamboi constituency.

