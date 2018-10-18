Bringing Healthcare To Community Doorsteps…Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo Mine Partners Project C.U.R.E To Serve 1,100 Patients

For the aged and vulnerable living in most rural communities in the country, access to healthcare for periodic medical attention remains a challenge.

Recognizing this challenge, in addition to providing quality healthcare services to both the young and old, Newmont Ghana’s Ahafo mine in collaboration with Project C.UR.E, a US based non-governmental organization, has organized free medical clinics for four of its host communities.

The beneficiary communities are Afrisipakrom, Susuanso,in the Tano North District and OLA Resettlement (Kenyasi No.2) and Ntotroso Resettlement sites; in the Asutifi North District of the Brong Ahafo region.

For the past six years, Newmont Ghana has been partnering with Project C.U.R.E to organize annual clinics for its host communities. This year, a 16-member team of volunteering medical professionals supported by local community health workers as well as students from the two Community Nursing Colleges in these areas pitched camp to offer free health checks and medication to over a 1,100 people who thronged the clinic centers with various ailments.

Caring for Households

When Jennifer Pokua a resident of Kenyasi No. 2 new site, heard about the free clinic in her community, she organized her household and joined the hundreds of community members who queued up early in the morning waiting for the medical team.

“I love their show of love and smiles when they were attending to us. They patiently listened to our concerns and the student nurses served as translators for those of us who could not speak English. They took care of my family free of charge and gave us medication as well. I am very happy with their service. They seem to really care about our wellbeing. I thank Newmont for organizing this clinic” Jennifer said.

Mavis Acheampomaa, a resident of Afrisapakrom was also unwell when she heard about the clinic coming to her community. She was very happy with the care given her and expressed her appreciation to the team for their kindness, expertise and for giving her medication as well as reading glasses for her short sightedness.

The traditional leader of Kwakyekrom, Ogyeahoho Adu Nkrumah Yeboah, who also participated in the health screening, thanked the team for their selflessness and lauded Newmont Ghana for the initiative. He implored Newmont to make it a quarterly activity due to the high turnout recorded.

Bringing love, health and hope

Director of Kits Programme for Project C.U.R.E, Julie Kreutz King, was happy about delivering health care to people who needed it most.

“I believe everybody should have access to good medical care and therefore we are happy to partner with Newmont who believe in giving back to their communities through clinics. The company also encourages us to come to Ghana to organize these clinics for their communities as well as sending supplies to local clinics multiple times a year.” She said.

Michael Buxton, an Emergency Medical Technician and team leader with Project C.U.R.E, was happy that his team could help the communities in improving their daily quality of life.

“We are happy to be here to serve the local communities and bring health, hope and happiness to the people. It was very fulfilling for us to be able to treat people most of whom came with Respiratory Tract infections, Stomach Ulcers, Back and Waist Pain and other ailments; most of which are treatable by the medicines that we brought. However, we referred some patients to other local clinics and hospitals if it was something that we believe required further attention”.

Kits for kids

Children who visited the clinics with their parents were given a “Kit for Kids” bag; a drawstring backpack filled with everyday essentials such as soaps, hand sanitizers, comb, bandages, hydrocortisone cream etc. packed by children, families and companies.

“I’ve travelled a long way to be here, and just to give back in a small way means a lot to me” (Amy-Project C.U.R.E volunteer)

Newmont has been partnering with Project C.U.R.E in various capacities over the years, through Helping Babies Breathe (HBB) trainings for midwives and nurses, donation of medical supplies and equipment to health facilities and health training institutions as well as clinics in its Ghana operations.