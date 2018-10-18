Christians Know God But They Are Becoming Fools--Badu Kobi

Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has said that, Christians know God but are behaving foolishly and that is why many Christians are suffering.

Speaking to host, Akua Sonto on The Sonto Show on Agoo TV, Prophet Badu Kobi noted that, God separated day from night so that man can use daytime to work and make a living and not to be in church praying yet Christians choose to pray more than work.

“God knows exactly why he separated day from night, so that man can use daytime to work hard and make a living, not to be in church praying, yet Christians choose to pray more than working which is wrong, Christians know God but are fools”. He added.

He indicated that, he’s against weekday service as that is not recorded in the Bible, adding that he’ll only practice it when God directs him to do so.

“For me I know weekday services is not in the bible so I will never allow or practice it my church unless God directs me to do so, it doesn’t even make sense”

Prophet Badu Kobi furthered that; a Christian must be financially sound in order to support his family, nation and church.

“As a Christian you must not be poor but financially sound both physically and spiritually, so that you can support your family, nation and church. Some Christians know nothing when it comes finance and economy, which is very bad.” He noted.

He urged Christians to work hard and stop praying all the time as prayer alone wouldn’t solve the problem.

“The Sonto Show” is aired every Sunday from 5:00-5:30pm on Agoo TV. It delves into social, health issues and real life stories.