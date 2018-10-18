Rebecca Akufo-Addo Unveils Projects At Cape Coast Hospital

The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has commissioned two massive projects at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital in the Central Regional capital.

The state of the art projects are the Anokye Yeboah Mothers' Hostel and an Obstetrics and Gynaecology Emergency Centre.

Built by a philantropist, Mr. Gustav Anokye-Yeboah, the gesture, according to the First Lady is another indication that any support or contribution from an individual, group or organization in support of maternal health, will be commended.

This according to the First lady will reduce the situation where pregnant women die due to delivery related complications.

Speaking to Citi News during the opening of the facility on Wednesday, Mrs.Akuffo Addo hinted that many of these deaths can be avoided through effective and appropriate maternal care.

According to the First lady, since the issues concerning mother and child remains a top priority for her,the Rebecca Akuffo Addo Foundation, applauds Mr.Gustav Anokye Yeboah for the support to the hospital.

She commended the hospital for the judicious use of their Internally Generated Funds in supporting the establishment of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Centre, saying this exemplifies great resourcefulness and a can-do-spirit worthy of emulation.

She also praised the hospital's outreach support programmes, which serves communities in an effort to reduce maternal mortality.

“Healthcare for mother and baby means making the most effective use of material and human resources.

“We must continuously and deliberately, strengthen maternal health systems, so we are better capable of offering a continued care for individuals who visit the hospital.”

Mrs. Akufo-Addo, urged all health professionals to heed to duty call and share relevant information, which may affect the care a woman receives during pregnancy, or better still impact how she fares.

According to her, the two projects will receive the best of maintenance towards a lasting and sustainable use of the facilities.