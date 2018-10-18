Supporting The Destitute This X’mas: MLI Reaches Out To Gome Community

Meaningful Life International, MLI, a non-denominational Christian NGO is set to reach out to the poor and needy in rural communities in Ghana during the impending yuletide season.

As part of MLI's efforts to put smiles on the faces of hundreds living under deprived conditions, the team will organise an event dubbed SACO at Gome, in the Ada district.

The programme will take off on December 23, with a “Jesus Film Show” which will continue on December 24.

The event, SACO, will be climaxed with a children's party on December 25, among other things.

Donations of consumables like food items, toiletries, clothing etc will be done shortly after the party.

The general public, institutions and business organisations are encouraged to support the cause by contacting organisers via address below.

Contact:

+233-244-644-331/2

+233-501-294-094/5/6

+233-501-400-132/3

About MLI

Meaningful Life International, MLI, is a non-denominational Christian Non-Governmental Organization and a non-profit Missionary Agency registered under the Ghana code 3177 with the Registrars General Department and based in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

MLI is registered with the Department of Social Welfare and a Member of the Ghana Evangelical Missions Association.