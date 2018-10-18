Goosie Pushes For A United NDC

Mr Augustus Goosie Tanoh, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant, has called on the Party to restore its capacity as a mobilising force to empower the grassroots and recapture power in the 2020 elections.

He said the empowerment of the grassroots would ensure that they held the leadership to task to adhere to probity and accountability, which were the bedrock of the NDC.

Mr Tanoh said this on Wednesday after he met the Greater Accra Regional Executive of the Party prior to his campaign tour of the Region to canvas for votes ahead of the December 7 NDC presidential primaries.

He announced that the first phase of the Regional tour would take his team to Ada, Sege, Shai Osudoku, and Ningo Prampram.

Earlier, his campaign tour took him to the Anlo, Keta, Ketu South, Akan, Hohoe, and Buem constituencies in the Volta Region.

He said his campaign message, throughout the tour, was the need to recapture and invest in the grassroots to make them strong forces in community mobilisation and development.

Mr Tanoh said he believed that the message would resonate very well with the grassroots to help transform the NDC and give it a strong footing for victory in 2020.

'We are fully committed to seeing this process through,' he said.

Mr Ade Coker, the NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman, said the meeting was a directive from the Regional Office to all aspirants to meet the Executive before embarking on their campaign tour and expressed gratitude for the turnout.

He said it provided an opportunity for the Executive to know the vision of the various aspirants.

So far 12 people, including former President John Dramani Mahama, have written to the Party declaring their intention to contest the NDC flag bearer position for the forthcoming primaries.