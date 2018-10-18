Mahama Mourns James Town Chief

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Wednesday joined the chiefs and people of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area and Jamestown in Accra to mourn their Paramount Chief, Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V.

The former President was accompanied by Mr Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpone- Katamanso, Mr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, MP for Ablekuma South and Mr Jonathan Nii Tackie-Commey, former MP for Odododiodio.

The delegation was received at the Palace in Jamestown by Nii Ngleshie Addy II, the Acting President of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

The former President, in his tribute to the late Chief, wrote: 'Fare thee well Father. Your life straddled a significant period of Ghana's history - from colonialism to the digital age. Thanks for the peace and unity during your reign in Jamestown. I pray that your peace and unity continue to reign after your passing.'

He said the delegation came to commensurate with the family of the late Paramount Chief and to lend their support towards the organisation of a successful funeral.

Former President Mahama said during his tenure as President, anytime he visited the late Oblempong Ababio, he recounted how he used to relate to his late father, Mr Emmanuel A. Mahama.

He said his last encounter with the late Oblempong Ababio was during the 2016 General Election, when the chief prayed with him for a successful election.

The former President donated cartons of mineral water and an undisclosed amount of money towards the funeral.

Nii Ngleshie Addy II said the weeklong funeral of the late Oblempong Ababio was going on smoothly.

On behalf of the Ngleshie Alata Traditinal Council and the family of the late Oblempong Ababio, Nii Addy expressed gratitude to former President Mahama for the support.

Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V died on December 22, 2017, after ruling for 39 years as President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council in the Ga State and as Jamestown Mantse.

He was known in private life as Mr Ezekiel Quarmina Allotey Cofie and a brand name as Dentist Cofie of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital. He was born on June 12, 1920, at Jamestown, British Accra.

He was the son of Mr William Cofie of Aflangai Shia, Naa Korle We and Madam Delphina Owoo from Naa Sally We Krotia Division, Adjumaku of the Royal Stool of Ngleshie Alata (Jamestown) Accra.