HUAWEI’s Y7 Prime 2018 Smartphone Camera Has Features Some Users Are Yet To Discover

With the proliferation of smartphones, there’s a camera in everyone’s pocket these days. Taking a snapshot of lunch and uploading it to Instagram or sharing the image with friends over Facebook is a way of life for most people – old and young. The constant drive to be connected is propelling photography to the forefront of the most frequent activities conducted on a smartphone.

HUAWEI’s Y7 Prime 2018 brings breathtaking technology to the realm of smartphone photography. No longer are smartphone cameras looked down upon by photo enthusiasts and professionals. The Y7 Prime 2018 offers cameras in a class of its own, with an 8MP front camera and a wide aperture 13 MP + 2 MP rear dual cameras.

Aside from the top hardware specifications, the cameras on HUAWEI’s Y7 Prime 2018 have a slew of features that can help you take the next Instagram-worthy snapshot:

1. Selfie-Toning Flash – Who doesn’t like taking a selfie in front of a famous tourist attraction or with a celebrity, for that matter? Taking the perfect selfie requires precision and practice. However, the Y7 Prime 2018 makes your life easier with a selfie-toning flash that intelligently identifies and recasts lighting on the subject’s face for a more balanced, natural look. This works even in low-light scenarios such as nighttime jaunts to the bar.

2. Effortless Beautification – The Y7 Prime 2018 offers a special “beauty mode” that will rebalance and lighting color temperature, allowing one’s skin to truly shine in the photo – literally. This will allow your skin to look vibrant and rich in all situations. Remember the time where the lighting situation was less than ideal, like in the shade or at dusk? The camera’s awesome beautification setting will solve your problems.

3. Gesture Support – When you’re trying to take the perfect selfie, you don’t want to be awkwardly fumbling around for the capture button. The Y7 Prime 2018 allows you to take selfies with voice control or through smile detection, for seamless and quick selfies. Make that smile extra wide and big for those selfies!

4. AR Lens – It’s always fun to play around with background-changing features and to dress up your selfie. The AR lens mode enhances your selfie-taking adventure, allowing you to play around with your favorite images. With AR lens capability, the options are pretty much endless.

The impressive suite of features on the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2018 is bound to make you excited the next time you take out your phone for that shot. The Y7 Prime 2018’s advanced capabilities will ensure that your photos are always jaw-dropping and memorable. Because without that photo, did it really happen? That is especially true today in our modern, interconnected world.