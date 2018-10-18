Webster Ghana Organizes Webster Works

Webster University Ghana has held this year’s edition of Webster Works Worldwide by hosting children from Handi Vangelism and the Amazing Shepherd Children’s Home in a series of fun games and activities at the campus of the institution in Accra.

Some 75 children together with children of staff and faculty of the University engaged in games such as bouncy castles, obstacle course races, face paintings among other fun activities.

The Campus Director of Webster University Ghana, Christa Sanders noted that staff and faculty of Webster were thrilled to have a day to interact with children and put smiles on their faces.

She said as an institution, Webster University Ghana is committed to giving back to the community in diverse ways throughout the country, promising an even bigger event next year.

Student Affairs Coordinator of Webster University, Adelina Martey described the event as highly successful and a good way to give back to society.

She expressed excitement at the energy of the children as well as the support from staff, students and faculty.

Annually, Webster University’s network of campuses sponsor a campus-wide community service day in partnership with local agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Students, faculty, staff and alumni work in teams on projects including tutoring, painting, gardening, working with children or the elderly among others.

Webster Works Worldwide – has grown into a worldwide University tradition. Held every October, volunteers and agencies alike look forward to partnering on projects that matter to the community in which they reside.