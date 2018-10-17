Danger: The World Projected to Warm at Additional 0.5°C ─ IPCC Report

Even with rapid mitigation, the world is projected to warm an additional 0.5°C between 2030 and 2052, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report.

The report noted that the temperature change is expected to have widespread and significant negative consequences for human health, disproportionately affecting the poor and disadvantaged.

The world has already passed one degree (1°C) of warming as carbon emissions have risen continuously since the 1850s.

The IPCC 1.5 report confirms that the current degree of global warming has already exacerbated human health factors, such as extreme weather events, heat waves, food security and sustainable development, and will worsen with rising temperatures.

It added that the impacts of 1.5°C would disproportionately affect disadvantaged and vulnerable populations through food insecurity, higher food prices, income losses, lost livelihood opportunities, adverse health impacts, and population displacements.

Although risks to human health and food production systems will be lower at 1.5°C than at 2°C of warming, warming of 1.5°C is not considered ‘safe’ for most nations and communities, the report finds.

According to the report, at +1.5°C of warming, twice as many megacities as present are likely to become heat stressed, exposing an additional 350 million more people to deadly heat stress by 2050. With every degree of global warming, the health and lives of millions of more people are being put further at risk.

The report was produced by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a body set up to provide a clear scientific view for governments on the causes, impacts and solutions to rising temperatures. The IPCC Special Report on 1.5°C was published at a meeting of governments in Incheon, the Republic of Korea.

Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum from the World Health Organization, who also co-authored the 1.5 Health Report said the report makes clear that the lower the warming, the safer for health, adding, “as we pass 1.5C, 2C, or even higher, the risks to health multiply.”

Andrew Shindell, a Coordinating Lead Author of the IPCC Special Report on 1.5 noted that there is a strong public health case for limiting warming to the greatest extent possible, adding, “virtually all the strategies to limit climate change would improve human health.”

Adaptation and Mitigation Approach

Climate change is projected to be a poverty multiplier, and health risks that come with global warming are unevenly distributed, the IPCC report states.

The IPCC Special Report on 1.5° describes pathways to reduce the magnitude of climate change, which show what has to be done to reduce the adverse health impacts of climate change.

Kristie Ebi, Lead Author of the IPCC Special Report on 1.5 and co-author of the 1.5 Health Report said the report underscores the need for increased ambitions for adaptation and mitigation.

“What could be a better reason to tackle climate change than to improve and secure people’s lives? The SR1.5 underscores that climate change is happening now, affecting the lives and livelihoods of real people, and requires real solutions,” Arthur Wyns, co-author of the 1.5 Health Report stated.

Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum, Coordinator, Climate Change and Health at the World Health Organization and co-author of the 1.5 Health Report intimated that it [the report] also makes clear that there are big “cobenefits” of the actions that we need to stay below 1.5C warming.

According to him, the faster we cut emissions of carbon into the atmosphere, the more lives we can save from reducing air pollution, which currently causes 1 in 8 deaths globally.

Kristie Ebi, Lead Author of the IPCC Special Report on 1.5°C and co-author of the 1.5 Health Report indicated that mitigation pathways consistent with keeping warming to 1.5°C are expected to have robust synergies for public health, particularly for mitigation options focused on energy supply and demand.

Arthur Wyns, external reviewer of the IPCC Special Report on 1.5°C and co-author of the 1.5 Health Report stressed that the speed of reducing emissions will influence how much and how fast we will all have to adapt to a changing climate.

Anne Stauffer, Director for Strategy and Campaigns at the Health and Environment Alliance (HEAL) emphasized that climate action is all about opportunities for health: decarbonising our lives is entirely possible and will make this world a healthier, more prosperous and sustainable place.

She posited that ensuring a limit of 1.5 Degree Celsius instead of 2 would mean less health-threatening extreme weather events, chronically ill people, less hospital admissions, less deaths and less financial burden on our societies.”

Will Ghana Escape?

The adaptation and mitigation efforts of Ghana to tackle the climate change effect if not fruitless, is weak considerably over the years.

The IPCC report identifies clean and sustainable source of energy as key to reducing carbon emissions which has become a huge challenge to current and successive governments due to lack of political will.

BREAKDOWN OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS WORLDWIDE (Source: World Resource Institute)

There has been attempt over the years to champion the course for a renewable energy but on a very slippery path that pace slowly if not halted.

Government promised to add 10percent of renewable energy in our energy mix by end of 2030, an effort which the ruling NPP government, then in opposition promised in their 2016 Manifesto to review the Renewable Energy Act, 2011 (Act 832) to attract private sector participation in the production and utilization of renewable energy in Ghana.

However, a Civil Society Organisation, 350 Ghana Reducing our Carbon (G-ROC) has accused government of lack of political will for not putting in much effort to review the Act which has been idle since its establishment in 2011.

The Coordinator of 350 Ghana Reducing our Carbon (G-ROC), Mrs. Portia Adu-Mensah noted that clean energy sources such as solar, biomass and wind are fast becoming the centre of attraction across the world in delivering sustainable energy supply as they are more efficient, environmentally friendly and cost-effective in the long run.

Speaking to ModernGhana, she indicated that government should provide a timeframe for the development of the relevant regulations to enforce the Act.

“Government must develop the necessary regulations or legislative instruments in pursuance of the Renewable Energy Act,” she posited.

Mrs. Adu-Mensah urged government to appoint an independent body to manage the Renewable Energy Fund due to lack of the accountability.

“The monies accrued from the fund and its utilization should be made known to the public or publicized as part of ensuring transparency and accountability,” she intimated.

According to her, section (44) subsection (b) on the sustainability of woodfuel production should be reconsidered due to its effect on the natural ecosystem and biodiversity.

She noted that Energy Commission should be strengthened and encouraged to focus on other environmentally friendly alternatives through research and development, and exploration taking into account the impact of climate change.

Renewable Energy Act 2011

To ensure the full utilisation of renewable energy, Ghana passed the Renewable Energy Act 2011 to provide for the development, management, utilisation, sustainability and adequate supply of renewable energy for generation of heat and power and related matters.

A section of the act also provides for the establishment of the Renewable Energy Fund to serve the purpose of providing financial resources for the promotion, development, sustainable management and utilisation of renewable energy sources.

For the purposes of achieving the objective of the fund, money from the fund shall be applied primarily to the provision of financial incentives, feed-in-tariffs, capital subsidies, production-based subsidies and equity participation for grid interactive renewable electricity, mini-grid and off-grid renewable power systems for remote areas and islands and renewable energy projects for non-electricity purposes.

Money from the fund may also be applied for the promotion of scientific, technological and innovative research into renewable energy and the establishment of standards for the utilisation of renewable energy.