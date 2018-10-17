Ghana Federation Of Disability Organization Holds Open Forum

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organization has held open forum at Nsawkaw in the Tain district of Brong Ahafo region to engage stakeholders to deliberate on the challenges and the possible way to address the challenges associated with the disbursement and application of the three percent of the Disability Fund under the District Assemblies Common Fund.

Mr. Fredrick Ofosu, programmes manager of the Federation said the constitution of the country frowns against discrimination of all kinds and that we should accept the concept of inclusive development.

According to him, disability inclusiveness goes beyond the Disability Fund. The policies, programmes and facilities of the Assemblies should be accessible to Persons with Disabilities and be disability friendly.

He appealed to the Disability Fund Management committee to do assessment and vetting of application they receive before given approval.

He also urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items they have received and encourage them to start savings to secure their future.

The District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh said since January 2018, a total number of 135 people with Disability have received support from the Assembly out of 562 application the Assembly received from the various disability groups across the district.

Out of the 135 beneficiaries, 74 people is meant for educational support, 9 people for skills training and apprenticeship, 2 for medical support and 50people for income generation activities.