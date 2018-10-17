Faulty Machines And Rising Debt Lead To Closure Of Ayensu Starch Factory

The Ayensu Starch Company has been shut down for the past eight months because of malfunctioning of some of the factory's appliances and management's inability to pay huge debts.

Speaking to Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagda, some workers said they have not been working since April because an important equipment used in the processing of the starch has not been functioning.

Also, water and electricity to the factory have been cut off as the company is steeped in a debt of GHÈ»600,000 to the just one utility provider, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

“The factory used to function well until some shares were sold some years ago,” one worker recalls.

He explained that the company has been struggling with production since December last year.

The worker said, “we suffered before our four months salary arrears were paid, for two months we have not been paid and we have also been disconnected from the national grid.”

Management of the factory failed to engage Joy News on the matter, however, some management personnel who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “the factory has not been closed but it is retooling to bring in new machinery.”

The factory was established in 2002 by President John Kufuor and since its establishment, the starch producing company has shut down many times over faulty processing machines.

The shutdown of the factory in Bawjiase in the Central Region has affected the sales of many farmers growing cassava in the area.

Some farmers who used to supply cassava to the company said they are facing serious financial difficulties after it stopped operating.

Joseph Tetteh, a farmer who supplied cassava to the factory, said he expanded his farm because of the factory.

He complained that after the company’s shut down, selling his produce on the local market is creating losses.

“The market women I sell to owe me about GHÈ»3000 because they cannot pay outright,” he said.

He stated that despite the loss that comes with selling to women in the market, he has no choice if he must prevent further losses that will come about when the products go bad.

Workers tell Joy News that the government must be made aware of the factory’s situation and intervene.

Others suggested that the government should find private investors to take over the factory.

Some workers said they are hopeful that the challenges facing the factory will be solved by January 2019.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu