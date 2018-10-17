Bernard Taylor Meets Courtenay Bradley this November

Ghana will host America's finest and tongue talking preacher, Bishop Dr. Courtney Bradley Bradley at the maiden “Power to Finish Well Conference this November. The highly anticipated event which will host many other giant and prominent people is hosted by Bishop-elect, Dr. Bernard Taylor, President and founder of Destiny Empowerment Chapel Int. christined Destiny House.

Throwing more light on the Power to Finish Well Conference, scheduled for Sunday, November 4th to Friday 9th this year at 6:00pm each night, Prophet Taylor said the event would serve as a gathering point for all people to “come and access their destiny and build a union of intimacy to finish well”.

This event is a second on the radar after the church's biggest and most successful Prophetic Activation Conference. According to the prophet, "there shall be an epic tongue talking atmosphere, a generous warmth of friendship and a sweet attraction of a major generational impact from the strength of God through his man's servant, Bishop Bradley from USA".

The six-day event would be held at the church headquarters on the Spintex-Baastona road, at 18 junction, New the Place in Accra, will feature the ever humble Alpha Jerry, sensational Akesse Brempong, the smiling Jeshurun OKyere, Pastor Isaiah Ofosu, the godly SP Kofi Sarpong and the incredible Tagor Sisters.

The entire Ghana most especially people in and around the capital, are encouraged and urged to be part of this impactful and massive azuza revival to receive a deposit of God's power to finish well. 0266029824 is the contact number to be called for any enquiries and assistance.

Prophet Bernard Taylor, was recently honoured with a Dr. of Humanities Award from the Kingdom Theological Seminary, USA and ushered into the Espisopacy of a Bishop by Choice International Family Outreach, Louisiana, President, Bishop-Prophet Antoine Jasmine.

“At this conference, we will light up the spirit of the people and empower them to stand and pursue greatness,” Prophet Taylor added.