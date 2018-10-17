100,000 NABCo Recruits Pass Out

modernghana logo

Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
7 minutes ago | Headlines

CitiNewsRoom
100,000 recruits of the Nation Builder's Corps (NABCo) successfully passed out today, Wednesday, October 17, 2018 in Accra.

NABCo forms part of government's commitment towards addressing the high unemployment in the country.

It will be managed by the office of the President and focus on alleviating the shortfall in public service delivery.

The initiative, which was launched in May 2018, runs under six modules namely; Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digital Ghana, Feed Ghana and Civic Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo who was present at the ceremony criticised those who have questioned the value of the initiative . Critics say NABCo is not a sustainable way for the government to create jobs in the economy.

He said the initiative will go a long way to partly address the current unemployment situation in the country.

Nana Addo was optimistic the country would benefit from the talents of the NABCo graduates.

President Akufo-Addo introduced the Nation Builder's Corps as an alternative job creation opportunity for the country's jobless graduates.


By: Nii Larte Lartey/citinewsroom.com/Ghana

