Which Ghanaian Government Can Provide Quality Health Care In Rural Areas?

Transporting a sick person by wheelbarrow is a sad image that throws dust on Africans as not human beings

In all the African countries, including Ghana, since it’s the government’s priority to provide a better health system to sustain the weak and fragile ones already in the cities, the essence of providing of rural areas health facilities becomes the last result or not even an important issue at all.

The reason many rural areas in Africa lack health posts and sick villagers have to travel to far places to seek medical treatment. Very often, rural dwellers aren’t given any attention because they are considered as villagers but the fact is they also play their role as farmers to feed the nation.

Many trained healthcare workers are unemployed because all of them live in the big cities which clinics and hospitals are already full with workers, yet it’s not an important issue to many African leaders to provide health facilities in rural areas, to give employment to thousands of unemployed nurses living in the cities.

It is obvious that many nurses wouldn’t be interested to work in rural areas due to the bad or poor living conditions; however, if the government could provide a rural area an health post, definitely, there should be a proper road, communication and a good source of drinking water.

This is a tough job and since most African leaders hate challenges due to the cost of such projects, the condition in rural areas never improves. Even common agricultural products can’t get to the markets due to bad roads and the lack of transportation.

This is one of the reasons prices of agricultural products feeding Ghanaians aren't easy to afford.

Access to health care is recognized as a fundamental human right globally, therefore, rural dwellers deserve better healthcare system like the urban. Running from such challenges can never create a good country.

Africa is not a poor continent, taking its vast resources into consideration; therefore, Ghana isn’t poor either.

The NPP or NDC must show its greatness as a political party, which stands for the people to provide a better healthcare system for the poor, the deprived sick and the ailing population in the rural areas of Ghana. That will determine the best political party in Ghana.