Police Hunt For 32-Year-Old Killer Husband

The Police in the Central Region is searching for Kwame Obey, a 32-year-old man who murdered his wife and children in cold blood.

The Central Regional Police Command, on October 14, received information from Denkyira Wawase Police station indicating that one Kwame Obey of Mamakwaa Cottage a suburb of Bobi Camp near Denkyira Gyankobo had hit his 28-year-old wife, Ekua and four children with a club.

This, however, resulted in the death of Ekua his wife and Afia Otoo Anuonyam her daughter.

In an interview with Citi News, Irene Oppong, the Regional Police Public relations Officer, she explained that the three other children sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at the Twifo Praso Government Hospital where they are responding to treatment.

She mentioned that the police upon receipt of the distress call proceeded to the scene and found the lifeless bodies of the deceased in a pool of blood.

The bodies with mutilated faces were found near mortar, pestle and unfinished pounded fufu beside the bodies.

“The suspect after the act, bolted and his whereabouts is unknown to the police but efforts are being made to arrest the culprit and bring him to book.”

According to the Regional Police PRO, the scene was filmed by a private photographer.

Police have however retrieved the bodies of the deceased and conveyed it to the Twifo Praso Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.