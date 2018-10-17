Newborn baby found dead in a well (graphic photos)

The body of a newborn baby was found in a well in the northern part of Nigeria and it is believed to have been dumped there by the mother Agyapaonline.net sighted at LindaIkejiblog.com.

The baby's body was found floating in the well by a neighbour who then raised alarm. Residents gathered around the well and fetched the baby out using a fetching bucket.

Photos from the scene was shared on Facebook by Musa Adamu.

The baby's mother is still unknown but efforts are being made to trace her.