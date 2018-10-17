Bogoso; If you know you can't do the job tell us- Serial callers yell at communications officer.

File

The communication department of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency has been identified as not performing after constituency elections this year June.

This came to light after some party serial callers launched a subtle verbal attack on the constituency Communications officer Kwame Bonful, for fielding inexperienced party communicators on a political show on a Bogoso based Best Fm in the Western Region.

They said, that socio-political programme on the radio station is a serious programme, hence the Prestea Huni-Valley NDC should take it seriously just like they did in 2012 to win the seat.

They believe the attitude affected the party in the 2016 elections which saw the opposition Member of Parliament Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi win the parliamentary seat.

The serial callers said, those who have been representing the party appeared not to know the issues been discussed or lacked the courage to establish statements that would advance the course of the party in the Prestea Huni-Valley Costituency and its adjoining constituencies.

On Thursday October 11, 2018, the outburst of one of the leaders of the serial callers Alfred Asabil alias Prof Kojo Prestea on radio encouraged many of the serial callers to pour out their hidden anger on air against the Constituency Communications Officer Mr. Kwame Bonful.

Professor Kojo Prestea said “I am sending this message to the newly elected executives in the constituency, Chairman Karim, if any of you know you cannot handle the position giving to you let us know. Especially Kwame Bonful, I am sending him this message. Those who will work are more. If he knows he cannot make it to the programme he should allow qualified persons to come”.

Mr. Asabil in his statement suggested that, the communication department of the party is getting weak thus must be up and doing.

In response to the growing concerns of the party serial callers, Mr. Kwame Bonful accepted that, the recent representations of the party on Best Fm’s socio-political programme Mpu- Ne- Mpu are inexperienced.

He said his plan was to train communicators across the constituency to support the few good ones in Bogoso and Prestea hence that move.