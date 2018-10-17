Nayorigo Primary School Lacks Furniture,Textbooks

The Nayorigo Primary School in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region does not have textbooks for both the teachers and pupils to propel academic work.

A visit to the school by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) uncovered that with the exception of Creative Arts and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) subjects’ textbooks that were available but for only primary two, three and four, there were no textbooks of any subject available for any of the classes.

The GNA investigations revealed that the teachers do not even have textbooks to prepare for their various lessons and the pupils do not have any reading materials to help them learn in school or at home.

This, coupled with lack of furniture has adversely affected academic work in the school leading to decline in enrolment figures as some parents have redrawn their wards to better endowed schools especially the private ones.

The situation has not created the needed environment to enhance effective teaching and learning and the pupils stood the chance of not getting good academic foundation to enable them have good future.

According to management, the school had textbooks and furniture challenges for a long time but all their efforts to get them address proved unsuccessful after several attempts.

According Mr Moses Atengane Akuribire, the Head teacher of the school, he was transferred to the school this academic year and upon assumption of office, he realized that there was no single textbook in the school, not even the core subjects including Mathematics, English and Integrated Science.

“When I came to this school, there were no textbooks for even the teachers to use and teach the children. So, I had to go back to my former school to bring some textbooks for only the teachers to manage,” the Head teacher lamented.

The GNA reporter further found out that the school lacked furniture with primary one to four being empty compelling pupils to sit on the bare floor during lesson periods and lay their stomachs on the naked floor to write anytime they needed to do so while primary five and six had less than 10 dual desks each making the children to sit three or four on one dual desk.

The school does not have teacher’s tables and chairs, making teaching and learning and as well as marking of exercises and assignments very tedious.

Mr Akuribire indicated, “for the furniture issue we don’t even want to talk about it because it is not good at all. But here is the case we don’t even have textbooks for the pupils to learn, if we had had textbooks but did not have furniture, at least they can sit on the bare floor and learn and then we can now talk about the furniture issue.”

He cited for instance that “last term the pupils were to undertake an examination and they had to go to a different school to write the exams all because of the lack of furniture.”

According to the Head teacher, their grievances have been communicated to the appropriate authorities including the Bongo District Education Directorate and the Bongo District Assembly in written form on several occasions but all their efforts proved futile.

The Head teachers therefore appealed to Non Governmental Organizations, philanthropists and individuals to come to the aid of the school and assist them with atleast the textbooks to ensure that the pupils have reading materials to depend.

GNA.