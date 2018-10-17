Many at times christians falls short of expressing their FATHER and the one who called us into this freedom .Alternatively many of us teaches, preaches,etc,etc, as if we're saints and our audience deserves these more. When actually we must be the ones to first benefit from them .

We do all these and expect us to benefit from the transformational effects or impact of these works being wrath through JESUS CHRIST in us.

What benefit will we be for Jesus Christ or what good can come out of or to us?

Can a fig tree produce olives?

(James 3:7‭-‬12 HCSB).

Every sea creature, reptile, bird, or animal is tamed and has been tamed by man, but no man can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison. We praise our Lord and Father with it, and we curse men who are made in God's likeness with it. Praising and cursing come out of the same mouth.

My brothers, these things should not be this way. Does a spring pour out sweet and bitter water from the same opening? Can a fig tree produce olives, my brothers, or a grapevine produce figs? Neither can a saltwater spring yield fresh water.

~~It is amazing that some believers think, for some reason their walk with Christ is separated from everyday life. Some people follow what I called simplified Christianity. They believe they can call themselves Christians and refuse to forgive those who offend them.

For example, they take the instructions in the Bible concerning loving your neighbour, as pertaining only to their friends and family. They think, brotherly love, is for only those of the Faith. Clearly this is not what Christ taught when He told the parable of the good Samarithan.

This kind of believers live a double life, a life of hypocrisy, they know not God nor His son Jesus. Brethren if we profess to walk with Christ then we must first of all, let Him be our Lord and we His slaves, we do not pick and choose what or how to obey. Christ must be our all in all. We must eat Him and drink Him. Be with Him both at home and at work.

In all we do, our mind must be on what He expects from us at all times. Colossians 3:17 says, "And whatever you do, in word or in deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him." And that leads us to our passage for today.

James 3:7 tell us, every Creature is tamed and has been tamed by man, but our tongue has escaped us, it continuously leads us into sin, because we are too reckless with our words. Our tongues are quick to find an insult than a word of encouragement or be silent. We often talk without thinking.

With the same mouth we praise God and ask Him to bless us, yet we turn around and curse at the least provocation. Scripture says "these things should not be this way" We either choose to follow Christ and seek holiness or we remain in sin.

Let's pay more attention to our utterance, the words we use should edify our hearers. Let's not speak as the ungodly do. But train ourselves to speak wholesome and edifying words, For a fig tree cannot produce olives. If we are one with God through JESUS CHRIST and the brethren, His transformational process and power will benefit us and begin to bear the fruits God deserve of or from us.