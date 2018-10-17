100,000 Recruits To Graduate Under NaBCo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will graduate recruits of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) who have accepted their postings.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will, today, October 17, 2018, graduate recruits of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) who have accepted their postings.

The passing-out ceremony will take place at the Black Star Square in Accra, where 100, 000 graduates, who have been enrolled onto the seven modules of the programme, will be deployed to their various places of work.

Graduates from the Central, Western, Ashanti, Eastern, Volta and Greater Accra regions are expected to converge on the Black Star Square for the national ceremony, while the Northern, Upper East, Upper West and the Brong Ahafo regions are to send representatives to the ceremony.

The recruits will be serving in modules dubbed Civic Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Educate Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitise Ghana, Heal Ghana and Feed Ghana modules of the programme.

The enlisted personnel have gone through several weeks of rigorous training and capacity building programmes in their chosen schedules and will be working for three years and will receive a monthly stipend of GH¢700.00.

NaBCo

NaBCo is established to help address challenges facing critical sectors of the economy, while providing unemployed graduates with jobs partly due to a ban on public sector employment imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The initiative was launched by President Akufo-Addo as part of the government’s vision to provide jobs for the unemployed graduates in the country.

NaBCo CEO

Speaking in an interview ahead of the graduation, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NaBCo, Dr Anyars Ibrahim, said all processes leading to the selection of the 100,000 graduates out of the over 130,000 applications received had been finalised paving the way for the passing out ceremony.

He said the NaBCo Secretariat did due diligence in verifying and vetting the documents of the applicants, adding that, in some cases, the officials relied on ministries of Food and Agriculture and Health to select graduates for the agriculture and health modules.

“Tomorrow’s graduation marks the beginning of a transformational journey for the graduates and the nation as the government fulfils its mandate of providing jobs to the youth of the country,” he said.

Dr Anyars urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunity given to them to upgrade their skills and competences to help develop the country.

He observed that priority would be given to the NaBCo beneficiaries when employment opportunities were available.