 Christopher Addy-Nayo Joins NDC Flagbearership Race

Christopher Addy-Nayo

A card bearing member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Christopher Addy-Nayo from the Buem Constituency and Jasikan District has submitted a letter of intent to the General-Secretary of the party to contest for the leadership position in the forthcoming flagbearership race.

This latest development brings the number of contestants in the NDC flagbearership race to 12.

They include former President John Dramani Mahama, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah; a former Trade and Industry Minister; Former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Cape Coast South MP, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan and Goosie Tanoh.

The rest are, Alban Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Stephen Atubiga, member of NDC communications team; Elipklim Agbemava, a lawyer; David Doste Kwame Kuwadah; and a banker and oil and gas consultant, Nurideen Iddrisu.

The main instigator of NDC Europe, Christopher Addy-Nayo is known to be instrumental in coordinating the activities of the NDC on mainland Europe including Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Denmark.

He is responsible for launching the political careers of NDC stalwarts such as Nii-Ashie-More former NDC Parliamentarian for Adenta, Ras Mubarak MP for Kumbungu and Vida Addae, Chairlady of the German Chapter and currently a member of the Functional National Executive in charge of Finance.

About Christopher Addy-Nayo

Born at Jasikan in 1968, Chris Addy-Nayo is an international Trade Policy Expert with a Legal background and considerable International experience on Trade Policy related issues.

Having originally started his career with the United Nations in Geneva in early 2000, Mr. Addy-Nayo has worked with over 40 governments across Africa, Caribbean and Pacific countries in the areas of Trade Policy reforms and implementation.

Locally, Chris has also worked with institutions and Universities including Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Education, Winneba, Ghana Chamber of Commerce, Ghana Bankers Association, Ghana Shippers Council, Ghana Standard Boards and numerous other institutions facilitating international resources for their reforms and collaborating with government in the areas trade policy reforms.

As the son of the late Mr. Christopher K. Nayo, the first MP in the Buem-Jasikan District in 1966 under the main opposition in the 2nd Republic of Gbedemah’s National Alliance (NAL) and the founder of Bueman Secondary School, Mr Addy-Nayo is part of the new breed of NDC bringing a fresh and new perspective on governance in the country.

Mr. Addy-Nayo’s leverage and experience lies with the international community and how to facilitate collaboration with Ghanaian institutions to achieve sustainable development goals.

This Journey

His main focus as he enters the NDC Presidential race is to bring his international experience to bear on educational reforms and to underpin national development with the protection of Ghana’s Environment and Ecosystem. Mr. Addy-Nayo is married with 2 daughters.

The NDC supporters in the Oti Region believes that its birth coincides with a new beginning of a social and economic success not only for the region but a stronger collaboration with its twin brother, the Volta region bringing sustainable development across the country as a whole.