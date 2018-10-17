Quality Education Key To End Social Vices

Obrempong Professor Kyem-Amponsah II, the Chief of Fiapre, in the Sunyani West District, has said access to quality education is the remedy to end various social vices including armed robbery, teenage pregnancies and drugs abuse among the youth.

He lauded the government's free Senior High School programme, which has created an equal opportunity for the Ghanaian child to access quality education.

Prof Kyem-Amponsah II appealed to parents and guardians to support government to ensure the sustainability of the free SHS programme by providing their children and wards with basic educational materials and necessities.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Fiapre at a durbar to mark his first anniversary celebration, Prof Kyem-Amponsah II said education is very important to him and in this regard, has designed scholarship packages to support brilliant but needy pupils and students in the area.

He said he has initiated free extra classes for children in the area to help improve on the academic performance of students particularly in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The chief had earlier joined the community to undertake a massive clean-up exercise of the town.

Virtually, all households, individuals, youth groups, students and children in the community participated in the exercise which lasted for several hours.

They de-silted choked gutters, weeded bushy surroundings as well as picked and burned plastic waste.

Prof Kyem-Amponsah enjoined the people to keep their surroundings clean, promote personal hygiene and endeavour to dump waste at disposal site to avoid the outbreak of communicable diseases.

He told the people that peace remains the key catalyst for development and urged them to bury their social differences and live peacefully with each other.