GIJ Hosts US Students

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) held a forum for U.S. students from the Semester at Sea programme to interact with GIJ students on the topic Media, Peace, and Conflict.

The 20 U.S. students came from various universities in the U.S. through the Semester at Sea programme, which allows students to spend a semester on a ship like a traveling campus and sail to many ports around the world.

A GIJ statement issued in Accra and signed by Nana Akua Agyemang-Badu, the Head, Public Affairs Office and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the ship berthed at Tema port for just one-day visit.

The programme selected GIJ as the university to visit in Ghana, and the students disembarked and participated in lively discussions with their GIJ counterparts.

Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, GIJ Rector according to the statement urged the students to interact without reservations so as to gain a memorable experience in Ghana.

The U.S. team was led by Prof. Dan Berkowitz of Colorado State University, which is the academic sponsor of Semester at Sea.

The visit to GIJ and student interactions helped the Semester at Sea programme to fulfil its objectives of giving the U.S. students the opportunity to immerse themselves in cultures across the globe.

It also enabled students to have an academic experience that would enable them to go home with a global perspective.

The Semester at Sea programme has been described as the world's coolest campus and was founded in 1963 and is now managed by the Institute for Shipboard Education in Colorado in the United States. GNA