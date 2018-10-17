Central Region: Effutu MP Supports Teachers

Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff has asked teachers to be champions of the free SHS scheme to ensue total attainments of its objectives.

She said, championing such a course would make them produce good citizens and go a long way to bring-up the much needed all round people capable of building a better Nation.

The Chief of Staff was speaking at a presentation ceremony at which the Member of Parliament for Effutu Mr. Alexzander Afenyo-Markin donated a number of Computers to 100 teachers operating within the Effutuman as his contribution towards promotion of education in the area.

Madam Osei-Opare said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was using the free education system to invest in the children and called on teachers to put aside partisan sentiments to enable them make meaningful contributions towards its overall success.

She described teachers as valuable and indispensable tools for building a society, urging them to give off their utmost best so that children in their care would attain quality education to forge ahead.

According to her 'We are in a digital age which demands strictly for learners to be handled by well drilled professionals, teachers, hence the need for acquisition of such vital equipment, which will make them become abreast with Global issues at all times in their activities, stressing that the officer should not be taken as a souvenir. '

She expressed the hope that beneficiaries of the equipment would take good care of it, in order to prolong their life span so as to derive maximum benefit.

Madam Osei-Opare commended the MP for taking such far-reaching decisions that would help to promote education of the children in his area of operations.

In his address Mr. Afenyo-Markin said the donation was to inspire and to encourage teachers in his constituency to work harder than before for school going children in the municipality to make positive impact in the BECE to enable them to enjoy the fruit of the Free SHS.

Earlier, the MP presented 100 of such computers to the first batch of teachers listed for the offer at the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Winneba, where he formally launched a project dubbed 'One Teacher, One Laptop' project.

In all, the programme is aimed at covering a total of 620 teachers in Effutu Municipality.

Mr Afenyo-Markin contributed GH¢5,000.00 to the Effutu Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service as seed money to support a scholarship scheme for teachers in the area.

Mr Alex Bonney former Trade Union Congress (TUC) chairman who presided over the function also described education as an indispensable tool for Nation Building and appealed to people of Effutuman and Ghanaians at large to embrace the free SHS.

He commended the MP and the Chief of Staff for their interaction and donation.