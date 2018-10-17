Vice-President Bawumia, Don’t Take Common Ghanaians For Granted

Vice-president Dr. Bawumia

In politics, when things are not going well and the citizens start complaining, that should be a time the ruling party has to be careful in what they say because a wrong statement can cause unrest and may probably lead to something else. Under the NPP presidency, many Ghanaians have lost their jobs and some banking institutions have collapsed, leading to extreme hardships in the country.

Therefore, I don’t understand the reason, the Vice-president, Bawumia, have to make a statement that after just 20 months in office, the Akufo-Addo Presidency has done more to digitize and formalize the Ghanaian economy and society than what has pertained throughout Ghana’s 61 years of independence. ModernGhana reference.

How can NPP which has been in office for 20 months do more than what Ghana has achieved in six decades? The Vice-president must avoid making such statements, firstly, it is a ridicule to the party and secondly, it seems the Vice-president has taken common Ghanaians for granted.

“In just 20 months, we have implemented policies and programmes designed to formalize the economy and make life easier for both the ordinary Ghanaian and businesses,” said the Vice-president.

If the implemented policies and designed programs have helped strengthen the economy of Ghana, then why should many Ghanaians lose their jobs? And why many businesses, including banking institutions, have to collapse?

Vice-president Bewumia, you have enough to eat, probably being driven in a vehicle supplied with free petrol. Besides, you are enjoying many benefits which ordinary Ghanaians haven’t any. Writing about the bad state of Ghana’s economy at the moment is not based on what I have been reading from the Ghanaian papers.

On three occasions when in Ghana for a month holiday, I have to pay over a hundred dollars to the airlines to leave just after three weeks in the country. Ghana is not only a tough country to live but also expensive. Common food is very expensive to the extent that many walk on an empty stomach or probably eat once or twice a day.

On one of my visits, my mobile telephone fell in a taxi. I call the number and the driver picked up the phone. He promised to bring back the phone to me at home, yet he never made it. I didn’t blame him. He is hungry. Just imagine the high price of petrol in the country, how much money can this driver make to the car owner and get some to feed his family?

Already, you have made Ghanaians understand that the NPP is cleaning the mess left behind by the NDC. If within 20 months, your government has.digitize and formalize the Ghanaian economy and society than what has pertained throughout Ghana’s 61 years of independence, then it is likely that the NDC didn’t create any mess at all.

Politics is the same game in every part of the world, the only difference between developed and developing countries politics is African politics involved too much talking than action. In my opinion, instead of bragging, just concentrate to do your job and let the citizens or the voters be the judges.