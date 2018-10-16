Subah Ends Contract With GRA

SubahInfosolutions has agreed an out of court settlement with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The value of the settlement is approximately three months service fee GH¢16,440,226 which SubahInfosolutions will have earned during the remainder of the contract.

The parties have also agreed to an independent value-for-money audit of the assets and other technical infrastructure that SubahInfosolutions may have made to service the contract with the GRA.

Also, the GRA resolved to pay Subah all arrears (GH¢108,020,473) due and owed to Subah for services rendered during the tenure of the contract with the GRA.

The settlement follows a suit brought against the GRA and two other institutions; the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Attorney General's Department following the purported termination of contract on 10th April, 2015.

Furthermore, SubahInfosolutions is mandated to withdraw all processes filed against the GRA and the Attorney General as part of the settlement.

It will be recalled that in 2010 the GRA engaged SubahInfolutions in 2010 to do real time monitoring of telcos billing systems for revenue assurance on behalf of the GRA.

Subah connected to telcos in May 2014 and its contract was due to expire in May 2015. Prior to the expiry date, GRA renewed the contract on April 11, 2015 for another one year, and with an option to renew for five more years based on specific performance indicators.